Updated March 6th, 2024 at 23:55 IST

Indian Citadel Creators Raj & DK Calls OTT 'Freeing', Say They Were The First To Jump On This Format

Raj & DK who are all set to bring the OTT version of Citadel in India recently spoke about the OTT revolution and called the format 'freeing'.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Raj & DK
Raj & DK | Image:X
  • 2 min read
Renowned filmmakers Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, collectively known as Raj and DK, took centre stage at a recent FICCI event to delve into the world of Over-the-Top (OTT) platforms. The dynamic duo shared insights into their journey, addressing their pioneering efforts and successes in the OTT space.

What did Raj Nidimoru say about OTT?

Raj Nidimoru talked about the transformative nature of streaming platforms, liberating filmmakers from the constraints of traditional cinema. He remarked, "It was freeing because you know we were stifled up a bit. All filmmakers wanted to make something unique. What we felt was that we had to get superficial for people to be attracted to the theatres. But on OTT, we could tell stories the way they should be told."

 

 

What did Krishna DK say about OTT?

DK echoed similar sentiments and talked about their early adoption of the OTT format and its creative possibilities. He stated, “We were playing with the idea of making a series before Netflix even came to India, but we didn't know how to go about it. We were just hoping something like an HBO would come, and then Amazon and Netflix came. We were literally one of the first people to jump onto that format and we started making movies and developing series. For us, it was relatively relieving. We felt like you can really know the world, the plot, the character, not worry about the 2 hour limit. Yes, you have to worry about whether it is 10 episodes long, but otherwise, it's okay. "

 

 

Raj and DK backed two successful web series last year - Farzi and Guns and Gulaabs. They are now gearing up to arrive with an Indian spin-off of Citadel which will star Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead.

Published March 6th, 2024 at 23:55 IST

