K-Dramas Releasing On OTT In March 2026: Boyfriend On Demand, Siren’s Kiss, Mad Concrete Dreams, Climax And More

K-Drama Releasing In March 2026: K-pop fans can look forward to these fascinating new releases mentioned below as March 2026 approaches. The vibrant world of Korean dramas has something to offer everyone, regardless of their preference for romance, suspense or adventure. Here’s the list of K-dramas which will be released in March.

K-Dramas releasing in March 2026

Boyfriend On Demand

Boyfriend on Demand is a Netflix romantic comedy featuring BLACKPINK’s Jisoo as Seo Mi-rae, a hardworking webtoon producer overwhelmed by her job. She signs up for a virtual, AI-powered dating service and begins dating customised, ideal virtual men to escape her exhausting routine. However, as she grows closer to these digital partners, her feelings deepen, and the line between fantasy and reality slowly starts to fade.

Release Date: March 6

Where To Watch: Netflix

Still Shining

Still Shining is an upcoming South Korean romantic melodrama set to premiere in March 2026. The series follows a touching reunion story that centres on two former lovers who cross paths again after ten years apart, rediscovering the powerful emotional connection they once shared.

Release Date: March 6

Where To Watch: Netflix

Phantom Lawyer

This legal mystery thriller centres on a sharp, unconventional lawyer who takes on cases that others refuse to touch. He has built a reputation for winning trials that seem impossible, yet he hides a troubled past that begins to resurface when he investigates high-profile crimes linked to some of society’s most influential figures.

Release Date: March 13

Where To Watch: Viki

Siren’s Kiss

Siren’s Kiss is a gripping romantic thriller K-drama that stars Park Min-young and Wi Ha-joon. The series reimagines the cult 1999 Japanese drama Koori no Sekai (Ice World) for a modern audience.

Release Date: March 2

Where To Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Climax

This gripping psychological drama centres on a cold, determined prosecutor and his wife, once a celebrated actress, as they move through the dangerous world of South Korea’s powerful elite. Driven by ambition and obsession, they push forward without hesitation, ready to sacrifice anything, even their own relationship, to rise to the top. As they chase power, they become trapped in a ruthless battle filled with manipulation, betrayal, and the threat of destroying one another.

Release Date: March 16

Where To Watch: Disney+

Mad Concrete Dreams

Mad Concrete Dreams is a new crime-thriller and black comedy series from tvN, set to premiere on 14 March 2026.

The series centres on Ki Su-jong, a man who believes he has achieved the “Korean dream” by buying his own building through huge loans, a practice known as Yeongkkeul. But his success soon falls apart as rising debt drags him into a financial crisis and leaves him facing possible foreclosure.

Release Date: March 14

Where To Watch: TBA

Doctor Shin

The story follows Shin Ju-shin, a gifted surgeon who remains deeply troubled by his wife’s death. Driven by his desperate wish to revive her, he pushes beyond the limits of medical ethics and experiments with dangerous procedures. His choices spark an intense psychological struggle between his professional duty and his personal obsession.

Release Date: March 14

Where to watch: NA

Cabbage Your Life

A rich family suddenly loses all their money and has to move to the countryside to survive. They begin growing napa cabbage to earn a living. Their comfortable, lavish lifestyle clashes with the simple routines of rural life, leading to many funny moments. At the same time, the story gently highlights the importance of family unity and the value of hard work.

Release Date: March 23

Our Happy Good Days

Our Happy Good Days tells a touching story about three generations sharing the same home. The series shows their daily disagreements and generational gaps, while focusing on how empathy, honest conversations, and unconditional love help them grow closer and heal together.