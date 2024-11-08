Leaked Pictures From Samay Raina's Show India's Got Latent Features THIS Cricketer As Guest | VIRAL

Samay Raina is an Indian stand up-comedian, printing engineer, YouTuber always creates buzz among the netizens for his comedy or for his statements. Samay is recently creating headlines for his pictures from the latest episode of show India’s Got Latent which has now gone viral.

Samay Raina’s picture from India’s Got Latent

A Reddit user shared pictures from the latest episode of show India’s Got Latent. The leaked photos also showed Yuzvendra Chahal as one of the guests. In another picture, the judging panel also consists of gaming video creator Tanmay Singh, YouTuber Pura Jha and comedian Nishant Tanwar.

File photo of Samay Raina from India's Got Latent | Source: Reddiit

Fans went gaga as soon as the photos went viral. One user wrote “Super hyped for the Yuzi’s episode”. Another user wrote, “Bro I was there. Samay and rider carried the entire show. Contestants say Faltu they. Bas won ek winner chord ke. Even Samay agreed ki aaj ka bakwas tha. Scout toh kuch bhi bol nai raha tha”.

File photo of Samay Raina as a judge in India's Got Latent | Source: Reddit

For the unversed, India’a Got Latent is a show which blends comedy and performance. It features a unique format where participant are evaluated not only on their talents but also their self-awareness with comedic commentary and guest judges contributing to the evaluation process. The show quickly garnered popularity and is hosted on Samay Raina’s YouTune channel.

All about Samay Raina

Samay Raina was born in a Kashmiri Pandit family and began his career by doing open mic events and then eventually became a regular in the local comedy scene. Samay Raina gained recognition after he move to Mumbai to pursue a career in stand-up comedy and gave several successful shows in Mumbai and several cities across the nation.

File photo of Samay Raina | Source: Instagram