Movies And Web Series On OTT This Weekend (July 31 To August 3): Housefull 5, Black Bag, Twisted Metal Season 2, Adda Extreme Battle And More To Binge-watch On Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar

Weekend will be striking on doorsteps in just a day, and here we are with our list of movies and shows releasing between July 31 to August 3 on OTT platforms, such as Netflix, ZEE5, JioHotstar and Prime Video. From Adda Extreme Battle, Twisted Metal Season 2 and Housefull 5 to Black Bag, the new titles from all genres are curated below.

Adda Extreme Battle

Influencers and celebrities take on wild, high-stakes challenges in a fierce survival showdown! Hosted by Elvish Yadav, the show promises chaotic tasks, dramatic breakdowns, and unforgettable moments.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7

The seventh season of Bigg Boss Malayalam returns with actor Mohanlal as the host for the seventh consecutive time. Produced by Endemol Shine India and Banijay, the reality show will air on Asianet and stream 24/7 on JioHotstar. The new season premieres on August 3.

Where to watch: JioHotstar (OTTplay Premium)

Black Bag

Directed by Steven Soderbergh, Black Bag is an intense spy thriller centred on legendary intelligence officer George Woodhouse and his wife, Kathryn. When she comes under suspicion of treason, George must choose between loyalty to his country or his marriage. The cast includes Michael Fassbender, Cate Blanchett, Naomie Harris, Marisa Abela, Regé-Jean Page, Tom Burke and Pierce Brosnan. The film premieres on July 28.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Housefull 5

This murder mystery comedy follows a group of impostors who all claim to be the son of a billionaire who has just passed away, hoping to claim his wealth. The film stars Akshay Kumar, Fardeen Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Nana Patekar, Jackie Shroff, Dino Morea, Nargis Fakhri and Chitrangada Singh. Both versions of the film will be released on August 1.

Where to watch: Prime Video

Twisted Metal – Season 2

Inspired by the video game series, Twisted Metal follows an amnesiac milkman navigating a post-apocalyptic wasteland. Tasked with delivering a mysterious package, he teams up with a fearless car thief. Together, they battle deadly marauders in their fight for survival and a better future. The cast includes Anthony Mackie, Stephanie Beatriz, Neve Campbell, Will Arnett, Samoa Joe and Thomas Haden Church. The new season arrives on August 1.

Where to watch: SonyLiv

Thammudu

Thammudu tells the story of a devoted brother who goes to great lengths to protect his sister through the trials she faces. The film beautifully explores sibling love, trust and reconciliation. Starring Nithiin, Saurabh Sachdeva and Swasika Vijay, the movie releases on August 1.

Where to watch: Netflix

Bakaiti

Set in the heart of old Ghaziabad, Bakaiti follows the Kataria family as they struggle with financial difficulties. Tensions rise when Naina is forced to share her room with her younger brother Bharat, leading to a mix of chaos and warmth. The show premieres on August 1.

Where to watch: ZEE5

Beyond the Bar