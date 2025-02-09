Movies And Web Series Releasing On OTT This Week: Kadhalikka Neramilla, Marco, Dhoom Dhaam And More To Binge-Watch

OTT Movies And Web Series Releasing This Week: Valentine's week has arrived, bringing a bunch of movies and shows set to release. After the successful theatre run, action, romance, and thriller shows are set to make your binge list for the week more exciting. From Tamil films like Kadhalikka Neramilla to Bollywood action-comedy Dhoom Dhaam, there's something for everyone on platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5, and SonyLIV.

Kadhalikka Neramilla

This Tamil film tells the story of a man who falls in love with his boss's daughter. To gain approval for their marriage, he convinces his friend to pose as his father, leading to a series of hilarious misunderstandings. The movie stars Jayam Ravi, Nithya Menen, Vinay Rai, T. J. Bhanu, and Vinodhini Vaidyanathan in prominent roles. Kadhalikka Neramilla is set to premiere on Netflix on February 11.

Where to watch: Netflix

Marco

The Malayalam movie follows the Adattu family, renowned for their gold-trading legacy in Kerala . A mysterious event disrupts their lives, prompting Marco to uncover the truth and track down those responsible. The film features Unni Mukundan, Kabir Duhan Singh, Yukti Thareja, Jagadish, Riyaz Khan, and Anson Paul in prominent roles. Marco premieres on SonyLIV on February 14.

Where to watch: SonyLIV

Dhoom Dhaam

The film follows a mismatched couple who enter into an arranged marriage. On their wedding night, a case of mistaken identity compels them to flee. Starring Yami Gautam, Pratik Gandhi, Pavitra Sarkar, Eijaz Khan, and Sahil Gangurde in prominent roles, Dhoom Dhaam premieres on Netflix on February 14.

Where to watch: Netflix

Pyaar Testing

The web series follows a woman who chooses to move in with her future husband and his family before their wedding, leading to a series of ups and downs. Plabita Borthakur and Satyajeet Dubey play the lead roles. Pyaar Testing premieres on Zee5 on February 14.

Where to watch: Zee5

My Fault: London

The film follows a young girl who relocates from America to London with her mother and wealthy stepfather. There, she meets her stepbrother, and despite their attempts to resist, an attraction develops between them. Starring Asha Banks, Matthew Broome, Amelia Kenworthy, Kerim Hassan, and Enva Lewis in key roles, My Fault: London is set to premiere on Prime Video on February 13.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Cobra Kai S6 Part 3

The final season of the popular franchise is split into three parts. Episodes 1 to 5 premiered on July 18, 2024, while Episodes 6 to 10 followed on 15 November 2024. Episodes 11 to 15 are set to release on February 13, 2025.

Where to watch: Netflix

Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story

Set against the backdrop of Cambridge, the story follows Bobby (Kaveri Kapur) and Rishi (Vardhaan Puri) as they navigate their romantic journey. United by love and serendipity, they confront unresolved issues and clashing ideologies. At its core, the film celebrates youthful love, highlighting themes of second chances and the magic of music.