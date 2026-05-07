Movies Releasing On OTT This Weekend: Dacoit, No Place to Be Single, Song Sung Blue And More To Binge-Watch This Mother's Day

Thursday has arrived, bringing with it our list of movies releasing this weekend on various OTT platforms, such as JioHotstar, Netflix, Prime Video, and ZEE5. This weekend is particularly special as May 9 is Mother's Day. If you're planning to celebrate at home, be sure to include a movie marathon in your plans. From titles like Dacoit and No Place to Be Single to Remarkably Bright Creatures, explore our diverse selection of films across different genres and languages.

My Dearest Assassin

The film follows a girl who has a rare blood type, making her an easy target. However, when her old enemy resurfaces, she joins hands with the assassin she loves, and together they fight them off. The film will be released today, May 7.

Where to watch: Netflix

Dacoit

The story follows an angry convict (played by Adivi Sesh) who wants revenge on his ex-girlfriend (played by Mrunal Thakur), who betrayed him. As he plans to trap her, the story turns into an emotional journey of love, betrayal, and revenge. The movie, which earned mixed reviews upon release, will make its digital debut on May 8.

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Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

No Place to be Single

It is an Italian romantic comedy film based on a novel by Felicia Kingsley. The story follows Elisa and Michele, who are forced to reunite in Tuscany. Their reunion navigates their journey to love, second chances and independence. Starring Matilde Gioli and Cristiano Caccamo, the movie will release on May 8.

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Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Bharathanatyam 2 Mohiniyattam

The sequel continues the story of Sasi (Saiju Kurup) and his extended family, who find themselves facing a precarious situation. The plot centres on blackmail from Govindaraja (Suraj Venjaramoodu), an associate of their late patriarch, who threatens to expose that their family temple is founded on a fraud. The narrative takes a dark turn when Sasi’s mother accidentally kills the blackmailer during a confrontation. The movie blends intrigue with the franchise's signature comic style. The film will release on May 8 in multiple languages.

Where to watch: Netflix

Remarkably Bright Creatures

It is a mystery drama helmed by Olivia Newman. The film is an adaptation of the novel of the same name by Shelby Van Pelt. The story revolves around an elderly caretaker who sets off to help a young man find his father. Starring Sally Field and Lewis Pullman, the film will release on May 8.

Where to watch: Netflix

Vaazha II: Biopic of a Billion Bros

It is a sequel to Vaazha: Biopic of a Billion Boys. The Malayalam-language film is a coming-of-age comedy drama starring Hashir H., Alan Bin Siraj, Ajin Joy, and Vinayak V. in lead roles. The movie will release on May 8.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Song Sung Blue

It is a biographical musical drama based on the 2008 documentary film of the same name by Greg Kohs. Starring Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson as Mike and Claire Sardina, the film will release on May 9.