Updated 5 February 2026 at 14:06 IST
Movies Releasing On OTT This Weekend: The Raja Saab, Parasakthi, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 And more To Binge-watch
From Killer Whale and The Raja Saab to Parasakthi, check out the complete list of movies releasing on OTT this weekend.
Thursday is here, and so is our list of movies releasing on OTT this weekend. The lineup includes movies that created a heavy buzz in the industry but failed to mint money at the box office - Prabhas' The Raja Saab, Sivakarthikeyan's Parasakthi and Kapil Sharma's Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2. The list includes movies from various genres and languages.
Killer Whale
It is a survival thriller directed by Jo-Anne Brechin. Starring Virginia Gardner, Mel Jarnson, and Mitchell Hope, the plot follows two best friends who find themselves trapped in a remote lagoon with a vengeful orca. The movie will premiere today, February 5.
Where to watch: Lionsgate
The Raja Saab
Prabhas starrer horror comedy The Raja Saab fared poorly at the box office after releasing during the Sankranthi period. It is set to begin its OTT journey and will debut digitally in Malayalam, Kannada, Telugu and Tamil on February 6. Notably, the Hindi dubbed version of The Raja Saab will not stream for now.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Parasakthi
Sivakarthikeyan and Ravi Mohan starrer '60s set political drama Parasakthi enjoyed a below-average run at the box office after releasing on Pongal. It is now set to start streaming and will make its digital premiere on February 7.
Where to watch: Zee5
Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2
The film stars Kapil Sharma, alongside Hira Warina, Tridha Choudhury, Parul Gulati and Ayesha Khan. The plot follows a man who tries to marry the woman he loves, but circumstances lead him to marry a different girl, ending up getting wed to three women of different religions. The movie is set to premiere on February 6.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Nilakanta
Telugu-language drama film directed by Rakesh Madhavan, stars Master Mahendran alongside Yashna Muthuluri, Neha Pathan and Sneha Ullal. It will premiere on February 6.
Where to watch: Sun NXT
Published By : Niharika Sanjeeiv
