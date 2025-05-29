OTT Release In June 2025: Squid Game Season 2, Bhool Chuk Maaf, Kesari Chapter 2, Jaat And More Titles To Watch On Netflix, JioHotstar And Prime Video

2025 is almost half full and June is shaping up to be an exciting month, packed with popular films from April and May, fresh seasons of viral web series, and a variety of new OTT releases to keep your OTT binge-watch list overflowing.

Popular movies and web series like Squid Game Season 2, Criminal Code Season 2, Bhool Chuk Maaf, Ground Zero and Jaat are set to premiere on OTT platforms in June. Here are 15 much-awaited releases on Netflix, Prime Video, Jiohotstar and other OTT giants to look forward to this month.

Kesari: Chapter 2

Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh, directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, portrays the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, one of the most tragic events in India's fight for freedom. This historical courtroom drama is based on The Case That Shook The Empire by Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat.

Release Date: June 20, 2025

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Jaat

Sunny Deol's action film Jaat marks his debut in the South Indian film industry. The movie, which premiered in cinemas in April 2025, will debut on OTT platforms nearly two months later.

The film stars Randeep Hooda and Regina Cassandra in lead roles, with Saiyami Kher, Jagapathi Babu, Ramya Krishnan, Vineet Kumar Singh, and others in supporting roles.

Release Date: June 5, 2025

Where to watch: Netflix

Ground Zero

Ground Zero, released in April 2025, stars Emraan Hashmi in the lead role. Sai Tamhankar and Zoya Hussain also play significant roles in the film. The story follows BSF officer Narendra Nath Dhar Dubey, who led the 2003 mission that resulted in the death of terrorist Rana Tahir Nadeem, also known as Ghazi Baba.

Release Date: June 20,

Where to watch: Prime Video

Bhool Chuk Maaf

Karan Sharma's latest romantic comedy stars Rajkummar Rao alongside Wamiqa Gabbi. Set against the lively backdrop of Varanasi, the film captures the charm, chaos, and lofty romantic aspirations of small-town life.

Release Date: June 6, 2025

Where to watch: Prime Video

Ginny & Georgia Season 3

The comedy-drama returns for its third season in early June. The story revolves around 15-year-old Ginny Miller, an anxious and awkward teenager who sees herself as more mature than her 30-year-old mother, Georgia Miller. After years of moving from place to place, Georgia hopes to settle in New England and provide her family with a stable life.

Release Date: June 5, 2025

Where to watch: Netflix

Rana Naidu Season 2

Rana Naidu is an action-packed crime drama centred on its titular character, the go-to fixer for Bollywood’s elite. However, his world turns upside down when his father is released from prison, posing challenges he might struggle to face alone.

Release Date: June 13, 2025

Where to watch: Netflix

Squid Game Season 3

Netflix's series follows a secret competition where 456 heavily indebted players risk their lives in deadly children's games to win a large cash prize.

Release Date: June 27, 2025

Where to watch: Netflix

Ironheart

Ironheart is inspired by the Marvel Comics character of the same name. The story centres on Riri Williams, an MIT student who returns to her hometown of Chicago after the events of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. There, she uncovers secrets that bring technology into conflict with magic. It is the 14th series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Release Date: June 25,

Where to watch: JioHotstar

The Survivors

The Survivors is an Australian drama series adapted from Jane Harper's novel. It centres on Kieran Elliott, whose life changes drastically after a storm claims the lives of three people close to him in the coastal town of Evelyn Bay.

Release Date: June 6, 2025

Where to watch: Netflix

Mercy for None



Mercy for None is a tough South Korean action series that brings So Ji-sub back to the screen following his 2022 role in Doctor Lawyer. It tells the story of a former gangster driven by a fierce and relentless desire for revenge.

Release Date: June 5, 2025

Where to watch: Netflix

Stolen

Release Date: June 4, 2025

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Criminal Code’ Season 2

Release Date: June 4, 2025

Where to watch: Netflix

Stick