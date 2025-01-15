Published 22:13 IST, January 15th 2025
After Kishkindha Kaandam And Sookshmadarshini, New Malayalam Thriller Makes OTT Debut
Thriller hits that made waves at the box office last year were Asif Ali's Kishkindha Kaandam and Nazriya and Basil Joseph's Sookshmadarshini.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Malayalam cinema delivered some new and interesting concept films last year and slowly the ones that came out at the year's end, are premiering on OTT. Thriller hits that made waves at the box office last year were Asif Ali's Kishkindha Kaandam and Nazriya and Basil Joseph's Sookshmadarshini. Now, another Malayalam thriller has debuted on OTT for the viewers who enjoy this genre.
Joju George's Pani releases on OTT
Malayalam star Joju George’s directorial debut Pani, a revenge thriller, is out of OTT. Though the movie was expected to release on Sony LIV on January 16, the streamer dropped the Malayalam film a day early. Pani is currently streaming on Sony LIV in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi. The film marks the first Malayalam OTT release for the platform, which had previously released Fahadh Faasil, Jyothirmayi and Kunchacko Boban’s Bougainvillea in December.
Apart from SonyLIV, Pani is also available to stream on OTTplay Premium.
What is Pani about?
The movie did decently well at the box office and collected ₹33 crore in India during its theatrical run. It also earned critical acclaim. The movie is a revenge thriller that revolves around two young mechanics from Thrissur – essayed by Sagar Surya and Junaiz VP – who take on the task of killing a man, to make a name for themselves in the world of crime. After their first mission, they butt heads with Giri, whose family rules the city through their gang. After he leaves them humiliated, the young duo take it personally and get back at his family. How will Giri (Joju George) seek his vengeance against the fearless youngsters and at what cost?
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 22:13 IST, January 15th 2025