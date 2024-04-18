Advertisement

Anne Hathaway is gearing up for the release of her film The Idea Of You. Also featuring Nicholas Galizine, the romantic drama will debut directly on Amazon Prime Video on May 2. Ahead of the release, the Devil Wears Prada star opened up about starring in a romantic film and what made her say yes to the film which she is also one of the producers for.

I love making movies that have a bit of romance in them: Anne Hathaway on The Idea Of You

Ahead of the release of The Idea Of You, Anne Hathaway revealed that she always looks to play romantic characters in her films. The actress, who is well known for her roles in The Intern, Princess Diaries, and Oceans 8 among others, added that it is difficult to find love stories that are ‘true’. As per a press statement obtained by Pinkvilla, the actress said, “I love making movies that have a bit of romance in them, but it can be hard to find ones that you believe and feel like they tap into something true. There was something about Solène and Hayes (main characters in the movie) and their love that did feel true”

Hathaway further mentioned what the team felt while making The Idea Of You. She asserted that she wanted to make a movie that the audience could have fun watching. She added, “We wanted to make a movie that would make audiences feel wonderful by telling a story about people who are a pleasure to know and are fun to watch together. The truth that is emerging from this moment is that it’s not necessarily who they are or how they look or how they present or any of those things. It’s just about love.”

What is The Idea Of You About?

Directed by Michael Showalter, The Idea of You is jointly produced by Cathy Schulman, Gabrielle Union, Anne Hathaway, Robinne Lee, Eric Hayes, Michael Showalter, and Jordana Mollick. Besides Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine, the romantic drama stars Ella Rubin, Annie Mumolo and Reid Scott. The film narrates the tale of a complex modern relationship.

Anne plays the role of Solene, a 40-year-old single mother who sparks an unexpected romance with 24-year-old Hayes Campbell, lead singer of a boy band named August Moon. After their short romantic stint together the couple crosses paths years later when Hayes becomes a big celebrity musician.