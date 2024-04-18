Amar Singh Chamkila's First Wife Gurmail Kaur Hugs Diljit Dosanjh At Film Premiere | Watch

Advertisement

Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra starrer Amar Singh Chamkila is being widely hailed by the audience. Owing to this, people are once again talking about Chamkila’s life and his tragic death at 27. The singer and his second wife Amarjot Singh died in an assassination over three decades ago. At the premiere of the movie, Chamkila’s first wife Gurmail Kaur made a rare appearance at the event to show her appreciation to Diljit.

Gurmail Kaur's emotional reaction to meeting Diljit Dosanjh

Gurmail can be seen meeting and embracing the star on the red carpet in a video that Diljit posted to Instagram. She is dressed in a simple churidar suit. She took time for pictures despite her emotional response, and then she moved inside the premises to watch the movie.

Chamkila had two wives – the first wife was Gurmail Kaur and the second was Amarjot Kaur. He had children from both his wives – daughters, Amandeep Kaur and Kamaldeep Kaur from the first marriage and son Jaiman from the second.

Jaiman Chamkila opens up about his dynamic with Gurmail Kaur

Jaiman is following in the footsteps of his parents by taking up singing as his career. In an interview with Cine Punjabi, he revealed that he has been in touch with not only his father’s first wife but also his daughters. The eldest is married and has two kids, while the younger daughter got married last year.

(A file photo of Chamkila and Amarjot with their son Jaiman | Image: Instagram)

“I have two sisters from his first wife, Amandeep and Kamaldeep. The older is married and has two kids, and Kamal is getting married this year (2023),” he said in an interview that took place last year. Opening up about his relations with the family, he said that whenever he visits them, they greet him well and this has been since the beginning. He added that it is neither Gurmail’s fault nor their (including his stepsisters) fault.

Every year, on Chamkila’s death, Jaiman along with his sisters organise a mela (carnival fest) in his honour. They invite fellow artists to join them in celebrating his music.