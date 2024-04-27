Advertisement

Gurmail Kaur, Amar Singh Chamkila's first wife, recently opened up about her interactions with singer Diljit Dosanjh over the years. She recalled how Diljit would touch her feet out of respect each time they bumped into each other before he rose to fame. She even mentioned how Diljit remembered their interactions when they met on the sets of the Imtiaz Ali directorial.

Gurmail Kaur lauds Diljit Dosanjh's humility

In an interview with Love Punjab YouTube channel, Amar Singh Chamkila's first wife said that watching Diljit Dosanjh portray her husband's character sent shivers down her spine. Talking about Diljit's on screen presence in the film, Gurmail Kaur said, "Watching him play Chamkila sent a shiver down my spine. It felt like they’d chosen someone of equal stature to play him… He was dressed in the same way, he had the same haircut,” she said. Asked if she’ll hug him when she meets him in Mumbai for the film’s premiere, she said, “Of course. I hugged him when I met him on set as well. The boy knows me from before."

Gurmail Kaur meets Diljit | Image: Diljit Dosanjh/Instagram

Gurmail recalls meeting Diljit before he got popular

During the same interview, Gurmail Kaur recalled meeting Diljit Dosanjh before he was famous and hailed from a nearby town in Punjab. She said, "Diljit didn’t come to meet me after he started doing the film, but he used to meet me often earlier. He used to meet me at the Urban Estate bank. I would go there to get money, and the boy would be there. He would run over and touch my feet as a mark of respect." Moreover, she was glad to know that Diljit remembered her when they met again on the sets of Chamkila.

What is Amar Singh Chamkila about?

Amar Singh Chamkila, the film, presents the untold true story of Punjab's original rockstar of the masses, who emerged from the shadows of poverty and rose to the heights of popularity in the 80s due to the sheer power of his music, angering many along the way, which finally led to his assassination at the young age of 27.