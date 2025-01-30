Anuja OTT Release Date: Oscar-nominated Short Movie To Premiere In February On THIS Date

Anuja OTT Release Date: Oscar-nominated movie which is backed by Priyanka Chopra, Mindy Kaling and Guneet Monga is all set to make its digital debut on Netflix in early February. Created by couple Adam J Graves (director) and Suchitra Mattai (producer), it is a live-action movie centred around the 9-year-old girl, who works in a black-alley garment factory with her elder sister Palak.

When to watch Oscar-nominated Anuja on Netflix?

The official Instagram handle of Netflix has finally announced the release date of the movie. Anuja will premiere on Netflix on February 5. "ANUJA is a story of resilience, sisterhood, and hope. The Academy Award Nominated Live Action Short Film comes to Netflix February 5," read the caption.

The movie narrative follows nine-year-old Anuja (played by Sajda Pathan), who works alongside her sister Palak (Ananya Shanbhag) at a garment factory in Delhi, India. When the bright Anuja is given a rare opportunity to attend school, she faces a heart-wrenching choice that will impact the future of her family.

The movie has been nominated for Best Live Action Short Film at the 97th Academy Awards.

Oscar credit row for Anuja

Vinta Nanda, a TV producer, has criticised the Academy Awards system of nominating movies. She shared a post on her social media to express how the cast, director and actual producers of the Oscar-nominated movie Anuja are not receiving any fame or credit, while Priyanka Chopra and Guneet Monga, who joined as executive producers just months ago are earning all the credits.

She shared a post on her Instagram handle that reads, "Systems are so flawed now. Curators walk away with the Oscar nominations and awards as producers and the struggle of the artists and their producers is completely eclipsed. What kind of a world are we living in?"

Actor and director Ananth Mahadevan reacted to the post in the comment section. He wrote, "It’s all about connections/ networking, the works… your own work is invisible and of no interest to these influential forces."