Yami Gautam starrer Article 370 made its theatrical debut on February 23. After enjoying a successful run at the box office, the film is now set to premiere on OTT. Helmed by National Award-winning director Aditya Suhas Jambhale, the movie minted over ₹100 crore at the worldwide box office.

When and where to watch Article 370 on OTT?

The film will be available to stream on Netflix from Friday, April 19. The OTT platform announced on its official Instagram. The caption of the post read, “Set your reminders - Article 370 is arriving tomorrow on Netflix!”

Backed by Jio Studios & B62 Studios, the film is set against the intriguing backdrop of Article 370, it offers a nerve-racking glimpse into the confidential chain of events and the incredible circumstances that led to an unprecedented and historic outcome of rendering Article 370 ineffective.

Yami Gautam on filming Article 370

Yami Gautam, who portrayed the role of an intelligence officer in the film, revealed at the trailer launch that she was pregnant. In the movie, the actress is on a mission to end terrorism and conflict economy by abrogating Article 370 without bloodshed. She revealed in an interview that she was going through rigorous training for Article 370 when she found out about her pregnancy.

"By the time, we were left with the walking, exterior portions and some talkie portions. So, I was fortunate. It was better for me to be able to balance both sides. This (pregnancy) is something very personal. Aditya and I are anyway very private people," the actress revealed.

It was shot in Kashmir and revolves around a local field agent with a top-secret mission on his hands, to crackdown terrorism, and without spilling any innocent blood. Article 370 is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar, the film was released in cinemas on February 23. The actress will next be seen in Dhoom Dhaam.