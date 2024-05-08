Advertisement

Bastar: The Naxal Story hit the big screens on March 15, alongside Sidharth Malhotra starrer Yodha. The film reunites The Kerala Story team including Adah Sharma director Sudipto Sen and producer Vipul Shah. After an underwhelming response at the box office, the film is all set to premiere on OTT.

Where can you watch Bastar movie online?

On May 8, the makers of Bastar: The Naxal Story took to their official X (formerly Twitter) account to share the news of the film’s digital premiere. After a lukewarm response at theatres, the movie will stream on Zee 5. The Adah Sharma starrer will be available on the platform from May 17.

The harsh reality of Naxalism in our country. Watch the gruesome story of Naxal violence.#Bastar, inspired by true events, premieres 17th May, only on #ZEE5. Available in Hindi and Telugu. #BastarOnZEE5#VipulAmrutlalShah @sudiptoSENtlm @Aashin_A_Shah @adah_sharma pic.twitter.com/s3CIlQIkGg — Sunshine Pictures (@sunshinepicture)

Sharing the news, the makers wrote, “The harsh reality of Naxalism in our country. Watch the gruesome story of Naxal violence.” Other than Hindi, Bastar: The Naxal Story will also stream in Telugu.

When Vipul Shah clarified that the Naxalite backdrop to the film doesn’t necessarily make it a political drama

Ahead of the release of the movie, the makers clarified that the movie is not driven by any political agenda. In a conversation with PTI, the producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah shed light on people assuming that because the film is set on a Naxalite background, it is driven by a political agenda.

He said, "We didn't want to get into politics. We want to explore human tragedy. All politics is on one side and real sufferers are the common people. When will their pain come out in front of people? We usually swear at politicians and leave the issue but this real human tragedy needs to come forward. We are focusing on the people who are facing violence on an everyday basis... It is more about gun violence which we have concentrated on in the film."

Apart from Adah Sharma, the film also stars Indira Tiwari, Vijay Krishna, Shilpa Shukla, Yashpal Sharma, Subrat Dutta, and Raima Sen among others.