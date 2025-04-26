sb.scorecardresearch
Updated April 26th 2025, 14:03 IST

Bollywood's Second Lowest Grosser Of 2025, Superboys of Malegaon, Is Now Streaming On OTT

Superboys of Malegaon, featuring Adarsh Gourav, Vineet Kumar Singh and Shashank Arora, has debuted on OTT, nearly 3 months after its release in theatres.

Reported by: Shreya Pandey
Superboys of Malegaon on OTT
Superboys of Malegaon hit the big screens on February 28. The movie is headlined by  Adarsh Gourav, Vineet Kumar Singh, and Shashank Arora. Despite the massively positive critical reception, the movie opened to a lukewarm response at the box office. Nearly three months after the theatrical release, the film has now debuted on OTT.

When and where to watch Superboys of Malegaon on OTT?

Produced by Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby Productions, Superboys of Malegaon is directed by Reema Kagti. Before theatrical release, the film was premiered at the 49th Toronto International Film Festival, 36th Palm Springs International Film Festival, National Indian Film Festival of Australia, BFI London Film Festival and the Red Sea Film Festival.

On April 25, Amazon Prime Video announced that Superboys of Malegaon is streaming on their platform. The Adarsh Gourav starrer opened to a positive response on its OTT debut as well. Taking to the comment section of the steamer's announcement, netizens have dubbed the film a ‘wholesome, must-watch, masterpiece'.

However, the reception of the movie was not as good upon theatrical release. Superboys of Malegaon opened to a dismal ₹0.5 crore. At the end of its 8-week theatrical run, the movie has amassed a total of ₹ 5.29 Cr in India, as per Sacnilk. The film is only second to Tumko Meri Kasam in becoming Bollywood's lowest grosser of the year, till now.

About Superboys of Malegaon

The movie is an offshoot of the 2008 documentary Supermen of Malegaon. The film is set in a small Maharashtra town, Malegaon and is inspired by real events. The coming-of-age drama revolves around a small town boy, played by Adarsh Gorav, who gets together a band of boys to make a film for his village. Superboys of Malegaon highlights friendship, filmmaking, and perseverance. 

