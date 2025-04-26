Bollywood's Second Lowest Grosser Of 2025, Superboys of Malegaon, Is Now Streaming On OTT

Superboys of Malegaon hit the big screens on February 28. The movie is headlined by Adarsh Gourav, Vineet Kumar Singh, and Shashank Arora. Despite the massively positive critical reception, the movie opened to a lukewarm response at the box office. Nearly three months after the theatrical release, the film has now debuted on OTT.

When and where to watch Superboys of Malegaon on OTT?

Produced by Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby Productions, Superboys of Malegaon is directed by Reema Kagti. Before theatrical release, the film was premiered at the 49th Toronto International Film Festival, 36th Palm Springs International Film Festival, National Indian Film Festival of Australia, BFI London Film Festival and the Red Sea Film Festival.



On April 25, Amazon Prime Video announced that Superboys of Malegaon is streaming on their platform. The Adarsh Gourav starrer opened to a positive response on its OTT debut as well. Taking to the comment section of the steamer's announcement, netizens have dubbed the film a ‘wholesome, must-watch, masterpiece'.



However, the reception of the movie was not as good upon theatrical release. Superboys of Malegaon opened to a dismal ₹0.5 crore. At the end of its 8-week theatrical run, the movie has amassed a total of ₹ 5.29 Cr in India, as per Sacnilk. The film is only second to Tumko Meri Kasam in becoming Bollywood's lowest grosser of the year, till now.

About Superboys of Malegaon