Published 15:58 IST, November 12th 2024
Deadpool & Wolverine Now Streaming On Disney+ Hotstar, Netizens Excited For Hindi Dubbed Version
Deadpool & Wolverine On OTT: After a successful theatrical run the Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman starrer has begun its digital journey in India.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Deadpool and Wolverine | Image: YouTube
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
15:58 IST, November 12th 2024