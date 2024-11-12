sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Nirmala Sitharaman | India Economic Summit | Khalistani Extremism | Middle-East Conflict | US Elections |

Published 15:58 IST, November 12th 2024

Deadpool & Wolverine Now Streaming On Disney+ Hotstar, Netizens Excited For Hindi Dubbed Version

Deadpool & Wolverine On OTT: After a successful theatrical run the Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman starrer has begun its digital journey in India.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Deadpool and Wolverine
Deadpool and Wolverine | Image: YouTube
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

15:58 IST, November 12th 2024