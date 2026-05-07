Dhurandhar 2 OTT Release Date: Court Case Over Copyright Dispute Reveals Streaming Plans Of Ranveer Singh Starrer

Dhurandar: The Revenge has been in the news since its release in March 2026. Ranveer Singh starrer has been raking in money and breaking records at the box office. Amid the success, the makers have been silently fighting a legal battle concerning the use of the iconic track Tirchi Topiwale in the movie under the new song title Rang De Laal. During one of the court hearings, the makers opened up about their plans to release the film on OTT.

When and where to watch Dhurandhar: The Revenge

According to a report in BWLegalWorld, Super Cassettes, which holds the audio and music rights of Dhurandhar 2, opposed the petitioner. B62, the producer of Dhurandhar 2, told the court that the film had already been released in theatres and will not debut on OTT until mid-May. The film will complete eight weeks of theatrical run on May 14. As per the rules, Hindi movies can release their films after 6 weeks of theatrical run.

It seems the film will premiere on OTT around May 21, 2026.

The first Dhurandhar, released in December 2025, debuted on Netflix on January 30. However, this time, the sequel will not follow suit and will release on JioHotstar.

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All about Dhurandhar The Revenge

The spy thriller, helmed by Aditya Dhar, has grossed over ₹1,139.65 crore in India in 48 days. Overseas, the film collected ₹0.10 Cr on Day 48, taking its total overseas gross to ₹426.25 crore so far. Adding domestic and overseas collection, the worldwide gross collection stands at ₹1790.24 crore. Apart from Ranveer, the film also stars R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi and Sara Arjun in pivotal roles.