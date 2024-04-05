×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 5th, 2024 at 21:58 IST

Diljit Dosanjh Says He Had 'No Expectations' From Parineeti In Amar Singh Chamkila - Here's Why

Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra will headline the upcoming movie Amar Singh Chamkila directed by Imtiaz Ali. The film will release on April 12.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Diljit Dosanjh
Diljit Dosanjh | Image:Diljit Dosanjh/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra are gearing up for the release of their movie Amar Singh Chamkila. Based on the life of the popular Punjabi singer and rapper, the movie is directed by Imtiaz Ali and will debut directly on OTT on April 12. Ahead of the film’s release, Diljit has opened up about how challenging it was to get in the skin of Chamkila.

Diljit Dosanjh-Parineeti Chopra could not sing as well as Chamkila and Amarjot 

In a conversation with Film Companion, Diljit Dosanjh recalled how difficult it was to get into the skin of Amar Singh Chamkila and Amarjot Singh. He especially argued that the audience is well aware of Chamkila’s music and so he was worried of he and Parineeti would be able to do justice to the music. He told the publication, “It was tough. It was difficult because people have heard Chamkila’s songs like rhymes. So if someone else is singing it, it will 101 per cent look odd. But we have tried and AR Rahman sir’s team has helped us a lot.”

He recalled pranking, Parineeti while shooting for the film and asking her to sing in one pitch while telling the sound engineer something else. He remembered, “Even Parineeti, I did not have expectations from her because Amarjot’s part was tougher. Amarjot used to sing in a very high pitch. So, we have tried. I cannot sing like Chamkila and Parineeti cannot sing like Amarjot.” However, the singer concluded that the music is connected to the story and he hopes people like what the way they have put forth the story. 

Diljit gets candid about his role as Amar Singh Chamkila

Amar Singh Chamkila, a grassroots singer who ruled street concerts in the '80s Punjab, was shot dead along with his singer-wife Amarjot in 1988. The case of his assassination remains unsolved to date. Diljit said that Amar Singh Chamkila is a "true story".

“I personally believe everyone knows about Chamkila. However, if there are some people who don’t know about him, then it’s an interesting story to watch. It’s not just the story of an artist but the story of a person, his journey, and what all happened in the 1980s in Punjab," the Lover singer told PTI.

 

Advertisement

Published April 5th, 2024 at 21:58 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj backs Dube

a few seconds ago
The result of the UNHRC draft resolution vote upholding the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination.

UNHRC Palestine Vote

2 minutes ago
Sonam Kapoor, Athiya Shetty, Aditi Rao Hydari

Sonam, Athiya At Event

6 minutes ago
SRH vs CSK

IPL 2024, SRH vs CSK Live

7 minutes ago
Taya

Taya Special Screening

7 minutes ago
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut to Trolls

8 minutes ago
Randeep Hooda

Randeep On Veer Savarkar

10 minutes ago
Weight Loss

Weight Loss Tips

11 minutes ago
Nitesh Tiwari

Nitesh Tiwari On Ramayana

15 minutes ago
Elixir Tea

Elixir Teas For Immunity

16 minutes ago
Allu Arjun in Pushpa 2

Pushpa 2 Poster

19 minutes ago
PM Modi on Devendra Jhajharia's Lok Sabha candidature

PM Modi on Jhajharia

25 minutes ago
Preity Zinta and Shashank Singh

Preity Zinta on Shashank

26 minutes ago
A screen showing the result of the UNHRC vote on the resolution calling for a halt to weapon shipments being sent to Israel.

UNHRC Israel Resolution

27 minutes ago
Malaika Arora

Malaika Sports Ethnic

33 minutes ago
AJ Styles vs LA Knight

AJ Styles vs LA Knight

34 minutes ago
Congress list of star campaigners includes Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

35 minutes ago
Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit About Chamkila

38 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 'Hisaab Kitaab Hoga': Shivpal's Video Goes Viral For Ahead of Elections

    Lok Sabha Elections12 hours ago

  2. 'Vote Against INDI Bloc': Muslim Community Calls For Opposition Boycott

    Lok Sabha Elections12 hours ago

  3. Woman Delivers Baby Outside Jaipur Hospital After Denial of Admission

    India News21 hours ago

  4. Jaipur: Woman Delivers Baby Near Hospital's Gate, 3 Doctors Suspended

    India Newsa day ago

  5. SHOCKER: Woman's Body Found Stuffed Inside Almirah in Delhi's Dwarka

    India Newsa day ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo