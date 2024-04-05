Advertisement

Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra are gearing up for the release of their movie Amar Singh Chamkila. Based on the life of the popular Punjabi singer and rapper, the movie is directed by Imtiaz Ali and will debut directly on OTT on April 12. Ahead of the film’s release, Diljit has opened up about how challenging it was to get in the skin of Chamkila.

Diljit Dosanjh-Parineeti Chopra could not sing as well as Chamkila and Amarjot

In a conversation with Film Companion, Diljit Dosanjh recalled how difficult it was to get into the skin of Amar Singh Chamkila and Amarjot Singh. He especially argued that the audience is well aware of Chamkila’s music and so he was worried of he and Parineeti would be able to do justice to the music. He told the publication, “It was tough. It was difficult because people have heard Chamkila’s songs like rhymes. So if someone else is singing it, it will 101 per cent look odd. But we have tried and AR Rahman sir’s team has helped us a lot.”

He recalled pranking, Parineeti while shooting for the film and asking her to sing in one pitch while telling the sound engineer something else. He remembered, “Even Parineeti, I did not have expectations from her because Amarjot’s part was tougher. Amarjot used to sing in a very high pitch. So, we have tried. I cannot sing like Chamkila and Parineeti cannot sing like Amarjot.” However, the singer concluded that the music is connected to the story and he hopes people like what the way they have put forth the story.

Diljit gets candid about his role as Amar Singh Chamkila

Amar Singh Chamkila, a grassroots singer who ruled street concerts in the '80s Punjab, was shot dead along with his singer-wife Amarjot in 1988. The case of his assassination remains unsolved to date. Diljit said that Amar Singh Chamkila is a "true story".

“I personally believe everyone knows about Chamkila. However, if there are some people who don’t know about him, then it’s an interesting story to watch. It’s not just the story of an artist but the story of a person, his journey, and what all happened in the 1980s in Punjab," the Lover singer told PTI.