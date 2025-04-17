Films Releasing On OTT (April 17-April 20): Logout, Murmur, Daveed, iHostage And More To Watch On Netflix, ZEE5, Prime Video

As the weekend is approaching, several movies are slated to release on OTT platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, Lionsgate and ZEE5 over the weekend. While some are slated to release today, April 17, others will release in the coming days. From Babil Khan starrer Logout and Tamil's Murmur to iHostage, the list will pique your interest.

Fight or Flight

A mercenary takes on the job of tracking down a target on a plane but must protect her when they're surrounded by people trying to kill both of them. Starring Katee Sackhoff, Josh Hartnett and Julian Kostov, the show is slated to release on April 17.

Where to watch: Lionsgate Play

Murmur

YouTubers enter a haunted forest to film the "Seven Saptha Kannigal" spirits. After they vanish, police find only broken cameras with disturbing footage showing what happened to them. Starring Devraj, Richie Kapoor and Yuvikha Rajendran, the film will premiere today, April 17.

Where to watch: Lionsgate Play

Daveed

Former boxer Ashiq Abu is now a lazy bouncer for celebrity events. A heated encounter with a Turkish star boxer pushes him back into the ring for what may be the match of his lifetime. Starring Antony Varghese, Lijomol Jose and Vijayaraghavan, the movie is slated to release on April 18.

Where to watch: ZEE5

iHostage

Starring Soufiane Moussouli, Admir Sehovic and Emmanuel Ohene Boafo, the film follows a gunman who enters an Apple Store in the heart of Amsterdam, and the police face a delicate challenge to resolve the standoff. Inspired by true events. The movie will release on April 18.

Where to watch: Netflix

Logout

Babil Khan starrer explores the dark side of digital fame and the psychological toll of life lived online. Directed by Amit Golani, the movie also stars Rasika Dugal as his sister. It will release on April 18.

Where to watch: ZEE5

Detective Conan The Movie: Private Eye in the Distant Sea

It’s a high-stakes mystery on the high seas! Enjoying a free prize cruise on a military ship, Conan and his friends find their relaxation interrupted by the threat of possible explosives on board! It’s a race against time to find the culprit and save the ship — and potentially the whole country. The animated series will release on April 18.