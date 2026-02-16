Funky OTT Release Date: Where And When To Stream Vishwak Sen’s Rom Com After Theatrical Run

Funky: Vishwak Sen’s Telugu romantic comedy hit theatres on January 13. Anudeep KV's directorial came at an important moment for Vishwak, as he has faced a tough period at the box office. So far, the film continues to perform well in theatres. In the meantime, fans have already started looking forward to its digital release. Here’s what we know.

When and where to watch Funky online?

Even though Funky is still running in cinemas, its next step after theatres is already planned. According to Sakshipost, Netflix has secured the streaming rights, and the film will likely arrive on the platform around four weeks after its theatrical release. The makers have not yet announced an official OTT release date and streaming platform, but they reportedly completed the digital deal well before the movie hit the big screen.

As per reports, the team is also considering releasing the film in more languages, such as Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi, to connect with a wider audience across India. The makers still need to announce the OTT release date officially, but these reports have already created excitement among fans.

All about Funky

Anudeep KV directs the film, with Vishwak Sen taking the lead role and Kayadu Lohar starring as the female lead. Veteran actor K. Naresh also plays an important character. Sithara Entertainments, along with Fortune Four Entertainments, supports the project, while Srikara Studios presents it. The film also brings together a skilled and experienced technical team.

