Published 14:32 IST, February 4th 2025
Game Changer OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Ram Charan And Kiara Advani Starrer
Ram Charan starrer Game Changer came out ahead of Sankranti amid much anticipation. However, it failed to leave a mark on the box office.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Game Changer OTT Release Date: It's not even a month since the release of Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, the makers have already announced the digital premiere of the movie. The high-octane political actioner marks the Telugu cinema debut of director S Shankar, known for superhit Tamil titles such as Indian, Sivaji: The Boss and 2.0.
Game Changer to premiere on THIS streaming giant
The official Instagram page of Amazon Prime Video announced that Game Changer will start streaming on February 7. It will be available for streaming on Prime Video in Telugu, with dubs in Tamil and Kannada languages. They are yet to announce the release of Hindi and Malayalam versions. "Raa macha, buckle up the rules are about to CHANGE. #GameChangerOnPrime, Feb 7," read the caption.
Game Changer follows Ram Nandan (Charan), a principled IAS officer from Visakhapatnam who takes on the herculean task of uprooting the deep-seated corruption within the political system. Charan plays dual roles as Ram Nandan and Appanna.
"Packed with high-stakes action, gripping drama, and a fierce battle between power and principle, the film explores one man’s unshakable will to rewrite the rules," the streamer said in a press release.
Game Changer, produced by Dil Raju under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations, hit the theatres on January 10.
Apart from Ram Charan and Kiara, the movie also stars S J Suryah, Srikant, Anjali, Sunil, Jayaram, and Samuthirakani in pivotal roles.
Game Changer failed at the box office
Ram Charan starrer Game Changer came out ahead of Sankranti amid much anticipation. After the global commercial success of RRR and the rise in the pan-India stardom of Ram Charan, the actor's latest was expected to do well at the box office. However, it has not only flopped but the makers have also been accused of inflating box office numbers. The movie concluded its run with a worldwide gross estimated to be ₹178 crore.
