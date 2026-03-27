Happy Patel OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Vir Das Starrer Online

Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos is all set to make its way to the digital platform after almost two months of theatrical release. The makers are yet to announce the same, but the OTT platform has already listed the film in the 'Coming Soon' section. The spy action comedy film, directed by Vir Das and Kavi Shastri, marked the return of Imran Khan on the big screen after 10 years.

When and where to watch Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos online?

Vir Das starrer is all set to make its digital debut on streaming giant Netflix. The platform hasn't announced on its official social media page, but has listed the film on the application's 'Coming Soon' section. The film will release on April 1. The synopsis of the film reads, "After learning he was born in India, a clumsy but ambitious British spy embarks on a mission to Goa and stumbles into a dangerous criminal rivalry."

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Netflix App)

Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos box office report

The film didn't perform well at the box office and earned negative reviews from the critics and audience. The film opened at ₹1.50 crore gross in India. In 27 days, the film grossed ₹7.36 crore with ₹6.21 crore in net collections across 16,672 shows.

Apart from Vir Das, the film also stars Mithila Palkar, Mona Singh, Sharib Hashmi and Srushti Tawade in pivotal roles. Imran Khan and Aamir Khan made cameo appearances in the film. The film was bankrolled by Aamir Khan Productions. With this, the production house and Vir Das reunited after nearly 14 years. Their first collaboration was Delhi Belly, which was released in 2011 and starred Imran Khan.

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Aamir Khan Productions has previously backed critically acclaimed films, including Lagaan, Taare Zameen Par, Dangal, and Secret Superstar.