Homebound On OTT: Netflix Announces Release Date Of Indian Oscar Contender Starring Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa And Janhvi Kapoor

After striking a chord among audiences worldwide, Neeraj Ghaywan's 'Homebound' is all set to make a grand entry on OTT.

As announced by the makers on Thursday. 'Homebound' will be released on Netflix, bringing its story to audiences in 190 countries on Friday, November 21.

Directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, the film features Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles.

'Homebound' follows childhood friends Shoaib (Ishaan Khatter) and Chandan (Vishal Jethwa), whose shared dream of joining the police force shapes their lives, with Janhvi Kapoor adding emotional depth to a story grounded in friendship, duty, and the pressures facing young India.

Speaking about the same, Director Neeraj Ghaywan shared how his film explores the universal themes of connection and compassion as forms of quiet resistance. "After screening in competition at some of the world's most prestigious festivals and being loved by everyone, it has now found a home on Netflix, reaching audiences in 190 countries. I am truly excited for this opportunity and deeply value my long-standing relationship with Netflix throughout my career," he added, as per a press release.

Producer Karan Johar shared that the Netflix release will allow the film to connect with audiences far beyond its immediate world.

Monika Shergill, Vice-President, Content, Netflix India, shares, "We're delighted to welcome Homebound to Netflix after its acclaimed theatrical run. It is a film that explores an extraordinarily nuanced emotional landscape -- one that only a storyteller like Neeraj Ghaywan could bring to life with such empathy and honesty. His voice continues to redefine the grammar of contemporary Indian storytelling. Ishan, Vishal and the entire cast deliver deeply felt performances that anchor the film and bring this moving story to life with remarkable sincerity."

'Homebound' has been receiving major accolades across film festivals and award shows. It also had a celebrated premiere in the Un Certain Regard section at Cannes 2025, followed by an impactful screening at TIFF, where it secured the Second Runner-Up spot for the International Audience Choice Award.

India's proud contender for Oscars 2026, 'Homebound' is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Somen Mishra and co-produced by Marijke deSouza and Melita Toscan Du Plantier, alongwith Martin Scorsese and Pravin Khairnar acting as the Executive Producers. (ANI)

