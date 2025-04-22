Imran Khan To Make Bollywood Comeback With Netflix Movie? Rumoured Co-actor Bhumi Pednekar Breaks Silence

Updated April 22nd 2025, 23:03 IST
Reports of Imran Khan's comeback in Bollywood surface time and again. Most recently, it was reported that the Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na actor will make his comeback with a Netflix film. As per select publications, Bhumi Pednekar has been roped in to feature opposite him. At a recent event, the actress set the record straight on speculations.
Bhumi Pednekar attended the trailer launch of her film, The Royals, on April 22 in Mumbai. At the event, the actress was asked about her role in Imran Khan's comeback movie. Without directly accepting or denying any reports, she said, "I never speak of anything until it’s officially announced." Bhumi's cryptic reply has raised netizens' anticipation for the movie.
Imran Khan was last seen in the Hindi film Katti Batti alongside Kangana Ranaut. Since then, the Break Ke Baad actor has distanced himself from on-camera roles. However, in the latest interviews, he has asserted that he is looking to make a comeback in films. He has also confirmed that he is in talks with a few filmmakers and will be seen in a film soon.
Also Read: Netizens On The Academy's Mandate Of Watching Nominated Films For Voting
As per Peepingmoon, the Katti Batti actor has selected a comedy drama for his comeback movie. The film is reportedly a direct-to-OTT release. However, the reports have not been confirmed by the actor or his team. As per reports, the movie is expected to wrap up shoot by July and will stream in early 2026. Interestingly, the name of the film is Adhure Hum Adhure Tum, which is the title of a song from Imran Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer Break Ke Baad.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Published April 22nd 2025, 23:03 IST