Imtiaz Ali is currently basking in the success of his recently released film titled Amar Singh Chamkila. The movie featured Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra as the main leads. Talking about Chamkila with PTI, the director revealed why he used animation in certain scenes of the film.

Why did Imtiaz Ali use animation in Amar Singh Chamkila?

Imtiaz Ali used animation to recapture a roof caving in during a performance where women had gathered to hear Chamkila sing. Revealing why he chose to use animation in the film, Imtiaz said, "... come to think of it, it must be so painful for those women who must have fallen. We did not want to show it in a realistic manner, so we had to go for animation. I never have smoking scenes in my films. However, it was very important to show that Chamkila lights up a 'bidi'. I used animation over there too."

Animation in Amar Singh Chamkila | Image: Screengrab

Why did Imtiaz not dub the Punjabi songs in Amar Singh Chamkila?

During the same interview, Imtiaz Ali said that Chamkila's songs are in Punjabi and hehe did not want to compromise on authenticity by dubbing them over. Therefore, he decided to go for Hindi subtitles for the audience.

Amar Singh Chamkila poster | Image: IMDb

"Another compulsion was that there was a personal life story of Chamkila and then there is the larger legend... You have to have a certain style of writing the screenplay so that you see the grandeur and the larger Chamkila story and you see the struggles of a personal individual who's an artist," Imtiaz Ali said about his decision to split screens and use sepia tones in certain places. Meanwhile, The filmmaker, known for modern relationship dramas such as Jab We Met, Love Aaj Kal, Rockstar and Tamasha, said Chamkila was his first biopic and afforded him a "certain freshness" on screen.