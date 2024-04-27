Advertisement

Amar Singh Chamkila is earning rave reviews after it premiered on OTT April 12. The film blends various forms of storytelling like animation, found footage and split screens, bringing a new style of storytelling to the audience, quite different from Imtiaz Ali's past works. After the film's release, the director shared that the appreciation for the film has not sunk in yet. He also opened up about the tone of his film, which was far away from tragic, something that people associate with Chamkila's story who was killed at 27 along with his wife Amarjot Kaur.

Diljit Dosanjh as Amar Singh Chamkila | Image: Diljit Dosanjh/Instagram

Imtiaz says Amar Singh Chamkila's music was full of life and celebration

The story of Amar Singh Chamkila or Elvis of Punjab is tragic but Imtiaz Ali said music composer AR Rahman and he decided early on that that would not be the mood because Chamkila’s music was full of life and celebration.

"I can feel the warmth and love that the audience has shown towards the film and also towards me. I don't think I've completely taken it all in," Imtiaz told PTI.

Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra in Amar Singh Chamkila | Image: Diljit Dosanjh/Instagram

Imtiaz says he was confident about Amar Singh Chamkila

The director best known for films like Jab We Met, Rockstar, Tamasha among others said he had an inkling that he was on the right path when the film's first screening was held for MAMI in Mumbai and he saw the theatre turn into an 'akhada', the street concerts where Chamkila ruled as a singer.

"I feel this vibe has descended upon the film and it's also getting the same response as his songs and his 'akhadas’ used to get.” The filmmaker further said that Amar Singh Chamkila is his first biopic and afforded him a "certain freshness".