sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 13:54 IST, June 30th 2024

Jaideep Ahlawat Opens Up About His 'Painful' Physical Transformation For Maharaj: It Was Challenging

Jaideep Ahlawat reflects on his journey from 109.7 kg to 83 kg in just 5 months and shared that the body transformation was "physically very challenging".

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Jaideep Ahlawat
A file photo of Jaideep Ahlawat. | Image: Jaideep Ahlawat/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

13:54 IST, June 30th 2024