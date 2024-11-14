sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Tulsi Gabbard | Donald Trump | Bomb Scare | Air Pollution | US Elections |

Published 13:40 IST, November 14th 2024

Kanguva OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Suriya, Bobby Deol Action Drama

Suriya starrer Kanguva is garnering positive reviews from the audience and critics, particularly the second half of the fantasy action drama.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Suriya's look in Kanguva is inspired
Suriya's look in Kanguva is inspired | Image: IMDb
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

13:40 IST, November 14th 2024