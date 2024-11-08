Kareena's The Buckingham Murders Trashed For Poor Hindi Dubbing After Netflix Debut, Director Reacts

The Buckingham Murders On OTT: After the theatrical run, the Kareena Kapoor-starrer related on Netflix on November 8. Sharing the update, Netflix India took to Instagram and wrote, “Here's a tip-off: The Buckingham Murders is coming to Netflix on 8 November.” The Buckingham Murders was released in theatres on September 13. Following its OTT debut, social media users complained of poor dubbing which prompted a reply from the film director.

Social media users upset with The Buckingham Murders dubbing

As soon as The Buckingham Murders landed on OTT, social media users took to their accounts to share their disappointment with the movie. However, not the plot point but the dubbing of the film became a contention for the netizens. Several social media users pointed out that the film, which is largely in Hinglish (Hindi plus English), was featured completely in Hindi on Netflix.

Social media users upset with The Buckingham Murders audio | Image: X



A user took to X to share a screengrab from Netflix and write, “Where is the Hinglish language option for The Buckingham Murders???”. Another mentioned the director and wrote, "Hi @mehtahansal why isn't @NetflixIndia having the Hingliah version of #TheBuckinghamMurders? Watching all the Brits speak in Hindi makes it sound so artificial..... sigh!" The filmmaker gave a prompt reply to this and wrote, " It is ridiculous not to have the film’s original version on the service. Have alerted @NetflixIndia about it. Hopefully this is rectified soon enough."

Message added by Netflix on The Buckingham Murders preview page | Image: Screengrab

After the massive backlash online, the social media platform has added a message to the preview of the Kareena Kapoor film. The message reads, “Original audio coming soon.”

Netflix India announces The Buckingham Murders OTT release

Sharing the update, Netflix India took to Instagram and wrote, “Here's a tip-off: The Buckingham Murders is coming to Netflix on 8 November.” The Buckingham Murders was released in theatres on September 13. The mystery drama revolves around Sergeant Jasmeet 'Jass' Bhamra (Kareena) dealing with the loss of her young son Ekam (Mairaaj Kakkar). She is assigned a case of a missing boy, Ishpreet, roughly as old as Ekam. The film's ensemble also includes Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen.