Kartavya X Review: 'From Restrained To Furious', Saif Ali Khan Impresses Fans In Netflix Cop Drama

Saif Ali Khan's cop role in Sacred Games (2018) and Vikram Vedha (2022) attracted praise. In his latest Netflix movie Kartavya, he returns as a messenger of justice. The movie follows the death of a journalist who aims to expose a small-town child abuse racket in a spiritual cult. This group is politically backed by some very powerful figures and that locks police officer Pawan (Saif) in a battle of good vs evil.

The movie also stars Rasika Dugal as Saif's onscreen wife, Sanjay Mishra as Pawan's subordinate in the force, Ashok, and Saurabh Dwivedi as the main antagonist, Anand Shri. The crime-drama follows Pawan, as he navigates rising threats while grappling with the weight of duty and the safety of his family. After release on OTT platform Netflix, the movie's reviews are being posted by fans.

Some praised the worldbuilding in Kartavya and compared it to the hit crime series Kohrra. Other reviews mentioned that Saif's cop role "hits the right notes" throughout the gripping narrative. One X user called Saif as Pawan as “one of the best performances of the year so far”. One review mentioned that Kartavya is a "realistic cop story" and "Saif’s final transformation from restrained officer to furious avenger" are the highlights of this slow burn drama.

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Kartavya is streaming on Netflix | Image: X

Other pariseworthy performances come from Sanjay Mishra and Rasika. However, the latter has a "much lesser" fleshed out role as compared to other supporting cast in the movie. One watcher mentioned that Rasika "leaves us wanting for more" with her restrained act as she excels in the scenes with Saif. Interestingly, Kartavya also marks the first time Saif and Rasika have worked together. It is directed by Pulkit.