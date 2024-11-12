Published 11:14 IST, November 12th 2024
Kriti Sanon, Shaheer Sheikh, Tamannaah Bhatia, Rakul Preet Singh Attend Do Patti Success Bash
The cast and crew of the recent Netflix release Do Patti came together for a success bash in the city after an overwhelmingly positive response to the film.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Do Patti success bash | Image: Varinder Chawla
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
11:14 IST, November 12th 2024