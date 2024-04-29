Advertisement

DreamWorks Animation’s much-anticipated project and the fourth instalment in the Kung Fu Panda series made its theatrical debut on March 8. After over a month of its release, the film is now available to stream on OTT. It follows the journey of the legendary Dragon Warrior Po, which is voiced by Jack Black.

Kung Fu Panda 4 available on various OTT platforms

The film made its digital debut on ZEE5, Prime Video and BookMyShow. It can be rented for ₹279 and ₹299 on ZEE5 and Prime Video respectively. BookMyShow is charging ₹999 for the same.

Kung Fu Panda series, which began with Po's destined rise as the Dragon Warrior, unfolds further as Po, mentored by Master Shifu (Dustin Hoffman), joins forces with the Furious Five - Master Crane (David Cross), Master Mantis (Seth Rogen), Master Monkey (Jackie Chan), Master Tigress (Angelina Jolie), and Master Viper (Lucy Liu) - to defend the Valley of Peace against malevolent forces.

What is Kung Fu Panda 4 about?

In part 4, Po is on a new quest as he endeavours to take the role of Spiritual Leader of the Valley of Peace. However, his journey towards inner peace intertwines hilariously with his everyday struggles, setting the stage for a formidable adversary – a shape-shifting Chameleon, voiced by Viola Davis. The Chameleon vows to harness the Kung Fu prowess of past villains for unprecedented power.

Responding to the looming threat, Po rallies a league of 'best crooks and criminals' to counter the Chameleon's menace. Accompanying Po on this adventure is the spirited new character Zhen, portrayed by Awkwafina, while the Den of Thieves is led by Han, portrayed by Oscar-winner Ke Huy Quan.