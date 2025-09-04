Maalik OTT Release Date: Rajkummar Rao-Manushi Chhillar's Action Thriller Will Premiere On Prime Video On...

Maalik OTT Release: Rajkummar Rao and Manushi Chhillar's action thriller hit the theatres in early July, clashing with Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor's Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan. The film flopped at the box office, earning around ₹26 crore against the reported budget of ₹54 crore. Now, after two months, the film is set to release on OTT.

When and where to watch Maalik online?

According to reports, Maalik is set to premiere on Prime Video on September 5. While the movie has already made its way to the platform, the makers are yet to officially announce the same.

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Prime Video)

What is the plot of Maalik?

Maalik is a gripping tale set in Allahabad’s gritty underworld, where a young man, inspired by a feared gangster, seeks power and respect. As he rises in crime, he's torn by moral conflicts and the cost of ambition. Alongside runs the emotional story of Maalik (played by Rajkummar) and his wife, Shalini (played by Manushi), exploring love, family, and the generational divide in a world of violence.

Apart from Rajkummar and Manushi, the movie also starred Prosenjit Chatterjee, Saurabh Sachdeva, Saurabh Shukla and Anshumaan Pushkar in supporting roles. Huma Qureshi was seen in a special number.

Maalik box office collection

The movie earned ₹4.02 crores on the opening day, much lower than Rajkummar's previous release of 2025, Bhool Chuk Maaf, which had earned ₹7 crores on the first day. Maalik managed to collect ₹20 crores by the end of 4 days.

What's next for Rajkummar Rao?