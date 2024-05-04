Advertisement

Madgaon Express hit the big screens on March 22. The film stars Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi and Avinash Tiwary in the lead and is directed by Kunal Khemu. After a smashing debut in theatres, the comedy film is all set to premiere on digital platforms.

Where to watch Madgaon Express on OTT?

After a positive response at the theatres, the comedy-drama film Madgaon Express is all set to make its debut on OTT. The film has begun streaming on Amazon Prime Video. However, currently, the film is available on the platform for rent.

Madgaon Express can be streamed on Prime Video on rent. The film can be rented for ₹349 on the platform. Once rented, the film is available for 30 days. However, soon the film will be available for free for all users on the platform.

What is Madgaon Express about?

Madgaon Express promises a madcap comedy set against the scenic backdrop of Goa. The film stars Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwary, Nora Fatehi, Upendra Limaye, and Chhaya Kadam, injecting even more magic and humour into this multiverse of madness.

Taglined "Bachpan ke sapne... lag gaye apne," Madgaon Express promises a nostalgic journey into childhood dreams. The actor-director, Kunal Khemu, took to his Instagram handle on the occasion of Holi to thank his audience. The first-time director wrote, "From day 1 of the shoot to the day I said the last pack up on the sets of Madgaon Express. Each day has been so special in so many ways. And I couldn’t have done it without my amazing team of actors and technicians." The film minted ₹32.67 crore at the box office, as per Sacnilk.