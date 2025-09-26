Updated 26 September 2025 at 13:47 IST
Madharaasi OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Sivakarthikeyan's Actioner Online?
Set against the backdrop of Tamil Nadu, Madharaasi follows Raghu, a car showroom employee secretly battling a rare psychological disorder that makes him believe strangers are his lost relatives.
Madharaasi OTT Release: Sivakarthikeyan's actioner garnered mixed reviews from critics and the audience upon its release. The film hit the theatres on September 5, and within a month of release, it is set to make its digital debut. Helmed by AR Murugadoss, the movie also stars Rukmini Vasanth and Vidyut Jammwal in pivotal roles. The movie will release in October 2025.
Watch Madharaasi On THIS OTT Platform
On Friday, the official Instagram page of the streaming giant dropped a video announcing the release date of Madharaasi. The video shows Sivakarthikeyan standing with a placard and changing one by one. The movie will release on Amazon Prime Video on October 1. The caption of the post reads, "Brace yourself for a mad ride with yours truly Madharaasi."
Set against the backdrop of Tamil Nadu, Madharaasi follows Raghu, a car showroom employee secretly battling a rare psychological disorder that makes him believe strangers are his lost relatives. When NIA officer Premnath recruits Raghu to infiltrate a cylinder gas factory doubling as a weapons storage hub for an arms syndicate, a deadly covert mission unfolds.
Madharaasi box office report
The movie opened at ₹13.65 crore and ₹21 crore worldwide, marking the second-highest opening day for Sivakarthikeyan after Amaran. Since then, it has witnessed a drop in the collection. The movie concluded its theatrical run at ₹62 crore.
“With Madharaasi, I wanted to explore the fascinating intersection of the human mind and the world of high-stakes action," said Murugadoss. The psychological action thriller also stars Biju Menon, Vikranth, and Shabeer Kallarakkal in pivotal roles.
What's next for Sivakarthikeyan?
The actor will be next seen in Parasakthi, a political period drama film directed by Sudha Kongara. The movie also stars Ravi Mohan, Atharvaa and Sreeleela (in her Tamil debut) in the lead roles, and Rana Daggubati in a special role. The film is based on true events, revolving around the Anti-Hindi agitations in Tamil Nadu that happened in 1965. It will hit the theatres in 2026 on January 14.
Published By : Niharika Sanjeeiv
Published On: 26 September 2025 at 13:47 IST