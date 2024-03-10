×

Updated March 10th, 2024 at 14:44 IST

OTT Release Date Of Pankaj Tripathi Starrer Main Atal Hoon Locked

Main Atal Hoon is a biographical drama headlined by Pankaj Tripathi. After its theatrical run, the movie will debut online on Zee 5 on March 14.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Main Atal Hoon
Main Atal Hoon | Image:IMDb
  • 2 min read
Main Atal Hoon hit the big screens on January 19. Headlined by Pankaj Tripathi, the film will soon be available to stream online. The film is directed by Ravi Jadhav and is a biographical drama of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Bajpayee.

Where to watch Main Atal Hoon online? 

In Main Atal Hoon, Pankaj Tripathi essays the role of former Pankaj Tripathi. Ever since its release, fans of the actor and the genre have been waiting for the digital premiere of the film. In its one-week theatrical run, the film amassed a decent total. 

Main Atal Hoon will debut on Zee 5 on March 14. Sharing the news on social media, the streaming platform wrote, “Shuru karo taiyaari, aa rahe hain Atal Bihari! #MainAtalHoon premieres on 14th March, only on #ZEE5”. At the box office, the Pankaj Tripathi starrer minted ₹7.95 crore in India. 

Vinod Bhanushali thanks UP CM

Taking to his X handle, Yogi Adityanath shared the post in which he can be seen gifting Lord Ram's idol to the producer. Re-sharing the post, the producer took to the comment section and thanked him for supporting them during the shoot of the film in Uttar Pradesh. He calls him an inspiration and said that after meeting him he thinks of being better in every aspect of life.

He wrote in Hindi which we loosely translated to English, "Honorable Chief Minister, thank you for taking out time from your busy schedule. I and my team are grateful to you for your support during the shooting of the film "Main Atal Hoon". Every time I meet you, I get new energy and inspiration to continuously become better in every aspect of life." This was the second time the producer met UP CM. Earlier, he met with the team including Pankaj Tripathi, ahead of the release.

Published March 10th, 2024 at 14:44 IST

