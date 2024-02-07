Advertisement

Main Atal Hoon producer Vinod Bhanushali met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today, January 27. The producer re-shared a photo on his social media handle and penned a note thanking the CM for taking some time out from his busy schedule to meet him for the second time. Widely shot in UP, Pankaj Tripathi starrer is receiving positive response from the critics and audience.

Vinod Bhanushali thanks UP CM

Taking to his X handle, Yogi Adityanath shared the post in which he can be seen gifting Lord Ram's idol to the producer. Re-sharing the post, the producer took to the comment section and thanked him for supporting them during the shoot of the film in Uttar Pradesh. He calls him an inspiration and said that after meeting him he thinks of being better in every aspect of life.

He wrote in Hindi which we loosely translated to English, "Honorable Chief Minister, thank you for taking out time from your busy schedule. I and my team are grateful to you for your support during the shooting of the film "Main Atal Hoon". Every time I meet you, I get new energy and inspiration to continuously become better in every aspect of life."

This was the second time the producer met UP CM. Earlier, he met with the team including Pankaj Tripathi, ahead of the release.

More about Main Atal Hoon

Helmed by Ravi Jadhav, Main Atal Hoon is a biographical drama that follows the life and political career of India's beloved leader Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who was not only a politician but also a poet, a gentleman and a statesman. The film hit the theatres on January 19 and opened to ₹1.15 crore, but gained momentum on the second day by earning ₹2.1 crore. In the first week, the film collected ₹7.95 crore