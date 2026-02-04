Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu On OTT: 2026's First Telugu Blockbuster Locks Streaming Date, Know When And Where To Watch

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu On OTT: Chiranjeevi bagged a much-needed hit with his latest release Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu. The comedy drama arrived in cinema halls during the Sankranthi period and packed theatres even as Prabhas starrer The Raja Saab failed to attract footfalls and emerged as a flop. Chiranjeevi's MSG on the other hand has turned out to be the actor's highest grosser and director Anil Ravipudi's fourth Sankranthi hit in a row.

After selling over 3.7 million tickets on Book My Show and collecting nearly ₹400 crore worldwide, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is now headed for its OTT release. At the box office, MSG is the highest grossing Indian movie this year so far, with its gross collections more than the Bollywood hit Border 2.

When and where to watch Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu on OTT?

Zee5 holds the post-theatrical streaming rights of the Telugu hit Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu. The streamer has announced the film's OTT premiere date in multiple India languages. In a rare instance, MSG will stream in seven Indian languages - Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi and Bangla. Zee5 will premiere the movie on February 11, ahead of the Valentine's Day. Already a box office success, it remains to be seen how MSG is received on OTT.

Chiranjeevi's MSG is directed by Anil Ravipudi | Image: X

What is the storyline of MSG?

The story follows Shankara Vara Prasad (Chiranjeevi), a national security officer tasked with safeguarding a VIP’s family from a serious threat posed by an unknown attacker. He soon discovers that the family includes his estranged wife, their children and his father-in-law. The film centers on how Shankara manages his official responsibility while confronting unresolved issues within his personal life.