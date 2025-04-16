Mere Husband Ki Biwi On OTT: ₹10 Crore In Theatres, Will Arjun Kapoor-Bhumi Pednekar Starrer Redeem Itself On Streaming?

Mere Husband Ki Biwi on OTT: The Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh starrer hit the big screen on February 21. The movie was poorly reviewed and consequently received a lukewarm reception at the box office. In its 38-day theatrical run, Mere Husband Ki Biwi had amassed a total of ₹10.35 crore. Will the film get a new lease of life in its OTT premiere?

When will Mere Husband Ki Biwi release on OTT?

As per multiple media reports, Mere Husband Ki Biwi will stream on Disney+ Hotstar. The movie will reportedly make its streaming debut on April 18. However, official reports of the same is awaited.



Apart from Bhumi Pednekar, Rakul Preet Singh, and Arjun Kapoor, the film also features Harsh Gujral. The movie received a massively negative word of mouth from cine-goers. Released a week after Vicky Kaushal's starrer Chhaava, Mere Husband Ki Biwi failed to find an audience at the big screen. The movie is directed by Mudassar Aziz while Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, and Deepshikha Deshmukh are producers. The story follows Arjun Kapoor as Ankur, a Delhi-based realtor who starts a new romance with Rakul Preet Singh’s character after facing challenges and divorcing his ex-wife, portrayed by Bhumi Pednekar, who suffers from retrograde amnesia.

