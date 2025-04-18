Marred With Controversies, Mohanlal Starrer L2: Empuraan To Debut On OTT Within A Month Of Theatrical Release

Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer L2: Empuraan hit the big screens on March 27. In an unexpected turn of events, the movie will premiere on OTT within a month of release. Jio Hostar announced that L2 Empuraan will release on the platform in Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada and Tamil.

The official reason behind the makers' decision to expedite the film's OTT release remains unknown. However, it is believed that the controversies surrounding the film and the low box office collection might have prompted the makers to release L2: Empuraan on a streamer earlier than expected. Despite the OTT debut announcement, the Mohanlal starrer continues to draw audiences to houseful theatres in the fourth week of release.



For the unversed, a controversy erupted after the release of L2 Empuraan for its depiction of 'anti-Hindu' sentiments. The political outrage was particularly over a scene with an implied mention of the Gujarat riots. Several right-wing social media handles alleged that Prithviraj Sukumaran's film has used the backdrop of the 2002 post-Godhra riots to push an ‘anti-Hindu’ narrative. Netizens also demanded that the director and actor apologise for misinterpreting facts. As a result, the makers had to edit the movie post-release.



The film's co-producer, Gokulam Gopalan, told On Manorama that the necessary changes were made to the film after it received a massive backlash online. He said, If any scenes or dialogues shown in the movie Empuraan hurt anyone, I have told the director Prithviraj to make changes.” Eventually, the makers removed nearly 17 scenes from the movie post-release and toned down the violent sequences. The maker's decision to release the film on OTT early comes after they have edited the film.



