OTT platforms are set to release new web series and movies this week, so get ready to enjoy an eventful week. From Fahadh Faasil starrer Malayalam action comedy movie Aavesham to Prithviraj Sukumaran biographical drama Aadujeevitham, the streaming platforms are set to treat audiences with new, exciting and binge-worthy titles this weekend.

Aavesham

starring Fahadh Faasil in the lead role, the movie follows three teenagers who reach Bangalore for their engineering degree and get involved in a fight with seniors. They find a local gangster named Ranga to help them take revenge. The movie is currently streaming on Prime Video from today, May 9.

(A poster of Aavesham| Image: Instagram)

8 A.M. Metro

Directed by Raj Rachakonda, the film stars Gulshan Devaiah and Saiyami Kher in pivotal roles. The film tells the unusual story of two strangers who inadvertently bump into each other in the metro and strike up an unlikely friendship, in the process finding themselves and each other. The movie will stream on ZEE5 on May 10.

Romeo

Starring Vijay Antony and Mirnalini Ravi in the lead roles, the movie is set to stream on Aha a month after its theatrical release. The follows Arivazhagan, a Malaysia return, whose parents get him hitched to the disinterested Leela who is passionate about acting and wants to become a heroine. What happens between the couple after the wedding is the remaining story. It will release on the OTT platform on May 10.

(A poster of Romeo | Image: Instagram)

Aadujeevitham - The GOAT Life

It is a survival drama, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran in the pivotal role. It is based on the real-life story of Najeeb, a Malayali immigrant labourer, one among thousands of Indians who were forced into slavery in Saudi Arabia as goatherds on secluded farms in the deserts by the native Arabs. The movie will release on Disney Plus Hotstar on May 10.

The Marsh King’s Daughter

The 2023 American psychological thriller drama directed by Neil Burger. It stars Daisy Ridley, Ben Mendelsohn, Garrett Hedlund, Caren Pistorius, Brooklynn Prince, and Gil Birmingham. The movie is based on the 2017 novel of the same name by Karen Dionne. The movie will premiere on Lionsgate Play on May 10.