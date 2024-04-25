Advertisement

Thursday is here and so is our list of movies that are slated to release this weekend. From Tillu Square, Family Star to Kung Fu Panda 4, OTT platforms promise movies in all genres and languages. Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, JioCinema, Prime Video, and digital platforms have elevated viewer expectations by releasing fresh movies every week across various genres and languages from across the globe.

Bhimaa

Mysterious incidents at a historical temple bring a detective to a small town to investigate. He seeks the truth behind the strange happenings. The Gopichand starrer is slated to premiere on Disney Plus Hotstar on April 25.

(A still from the film | Image: IMDb)

Kung Fu Panda 4

After Po is tapped to become the Spiritual Leader of the Valley of Peace, he needs to find and train a new Dragon Warrior, while a wicked sorceress plans to re-summon all the master villains whom Po has vanquished to the spirit realm. The animated flick will release on Disney+ Hotstar on April 25.

Tillu Square

A sequel to the 2022 film DJ Tillu, Siddhu Jonnalagadda reprises his role, while Anupama Parameswaran plays the female lead. The film follows Tillu as his life is upended by a mysterious murder, plunging him into a perilous journey of discovery and danger. The romantic thriller releases on Netflix on April 26.

(A poster of the film | Image: IMDb)

Family Star

Vijay Deverakonda starrer follows the highs and lows of family relationships in an Indian middle-class family. The life of Govardhan, who wants to achieve greatness in life but has to navigate through a myriad of relationship/trust/ego issues. The film will release on Netflix on April 26.

The Beekeeper

Directed by David Ayer, the film stars Jason Statham, Emmy Raver-Lampman and Josh Hutcherson in the lead roles. The film revolves around a man's brutal campaign for vengeance that takes on national stakes after he is revealed to be a former operative of a powerful and clandestine organization known as "Beekeepers." It will premiere on Lionsgate on April 26.

(A poster of the film | Image: IMDb)

Crakk - Jeetegaa Toh Jiyegaa

Vidyut Jammwal and Arjun Rampal starrer follows the journey of a man from the slums of Mumbai to the world of underground extreme sports. It will premiere on Disney Plus Hotstar on April 26.

