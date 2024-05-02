Advertisement

New month, new list of movies that are set to debut on OTT platforms. From Kaagaz 2 and Shaitaan to Manjummel Boys, digital platforms offer a wide range of content in various languages. Check out the list below:

Kaagaz 2

Starring Anupam Kher and Satish Kaushik, the film showcases the Struggles of a common man whose right to life is infringed upon by protests and rallies. It is currently streaming on Prime Video.

(A poster of Kaagaz 2 | Image: Prime Video)

The Idea Of You

A romantic comedy-drama directed by Michael Showalter, it stars Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine, in the lead. The film chronicles the love affair between a single mother and the lead singer of a popular boy band. It will premiere on May 2 on Prime Video.

Shaitaan

Supernatural horror thriller, starring Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan and Jyotika, will premiere on Netflix on May 3. The story revolves around a family whose lives are disrupted when their eldest daughter falls under the spell of black magic cast by a stranger. The family then endeavours to stop the possession and uncover the stranger's motives.

(A poster of Shaitaan | Image: Instagram)

Manjummel Boys

A survival thriller stars an ensemble cast of Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Balu Varghese, Ganapathi S. Poduval, Lal Jr., Deepak Parambol, Abhiram Radhakrishnan, Arun Kurian, Khalid Rahman, Chandu Salimkumar, Shebin Benson, and Vishnu Reghu. The film enjoyed a great run at the box office, minting more than ₹200 crore. Now, the film is set to release on Disney Plus Hotstar on May 5.

Unfrosted May 3

Directed by Jerry Seinfeld, The film stars an ensemble cast that includes Seinfeld, Melissa McCarthy, Jim Gaffigan, Hugh Grant, and Amy Schumer. It is set in 1963 Michigan, where business rivals Kellogg's and Post compete to create a cake that could change breakfast forever. It will release on May 3 on Netflix.