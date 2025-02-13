Movies Releasing On OTT This Weekend: Dhoom Dhaam, Marco, Subservience, The Gorge And More To Binge-watch

Thursday is here, and so is our list of movies releasing over the weekend. From Yami Gautam and Pratik Gandhi starrer Dhoom Dhaam and Unni Mukundan's high-octane action drama Marco to the Korean film Melo Movie, the list has films from all genres. Check out the complete list below:

My Fault: London

18-year-old Noah moves from America to London, with her mother who's recently fallen in love with William, a wealthy British businessman. Noah meets William’s son, bad boy Nick, and soon discovers there is an attraction between them that neither can avoid. As Noah spends the summer adjusting to her new life, her devastating past will catch up with her while falling in love for the first time. The movie started streaming today, February 13.

Where to watch: Prime Video

Dhoom Dhaam

On their wedding night, an oddball couple is thrust into a chaotic chase, dodging goons and cops in a frenzied hunt for the mysterious “Charlie.” Starring Yami Gautam, Pratik Gandhi and Eijaz Khan, the movie is set to premiere on OTT tomorrow, February 14.

Where to watch: Netflix

Marco

A high-octane action thriller that delivers an unflinching look at the lengths one man will go to protect his family and honour. A standalone spinoff of director Haneef Adeni's 2019 film 'Mikhael', 'Marco' features Unni Mukundan in the titular role. The adoptive son of the Adattu family, Marco, sets off on a ruthless quest for vengeance after his brother is brutally murdered, finding only betrayal, loss and unimaginable brutality at every step. Starring Unni Mukundan, Siddique, Jagadish and Abhimanyu Thilakan, the movie is set to premiere on February 14.

Where to watch: SonyLIV

The Gorge

Two elite snipers are assigned a mysterious mission: to guard either side of a deep and impenetrable gorge, without knowing what actually lies beneath them. The movie stars Miles Teller, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Sigourney Weaver. It is slated to release on February 14.

Where to watch: Apple TV+

Melo Movie

A movie buff falls for an aspiring director, igniting a romance that fizzles out too soon. When their paths cross again, can love find its way back? Starring Choi Woo-shik, Park Bo-young, and Lee Jun-young, the romantic drama will premiere tomorrow, February 14.

Where to watch: Netflix

Subservience

A struggling dad buys a domestic robot to help at home, while his wife awaits a heart transplant. But what happens when the AI becomes dangerously aware? In the movie, Megan Fox stars as Alice, a lifelike artificially intelligent android. The movie also stars Madeline Zima and Matilda Firth in leading roles. The movie is slated to premiere on February 14.

Where to watch: Lionsgate Play

The Most Beautiful Girl in the World

A playboy stages a dating show to earn his inheritance by granting his father's last wish: for his son to marry the most beautiful girl in the world. Starring Reza Rahadian and Sheila Dara Aisha, the movie is slated to release on Valentine's Day, February 14.

Where to watch: Netflix

Love Forever

A Stockholm couple plans to get married on the gorgeous island of Gotland, where family-imposed traditions turn their most important day into a disaster. The movie will premiere on February 14.