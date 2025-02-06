Movies Releasing On OTT This Weekend: Game Changer, The Mehta Boys, Mrs, Kinda Pregnant And More To Binge-watch

Thursday is here, and so is our list of movies releasing on OTT this weekend. From Ram Charan starrer Game Changer and The Mehta Boys to Sanya Malhotra's Mrs, Netflix, ZEE5, Prime Video and other streaming giants bring movies in various genres.

Kinda Pregnant

When Lainy's plan to settle down and start a family falls apart, she puts on a fake baby bump, tells a lie — and accidentally falls for her dream guy. Starring Amy Schumer, Jillian Bell, and Brianne Howey, the movie is currently streaming.

Where to watch: Netflix

Bogotá: City of the Lost

After moving to Bogotá for a chance at a better life, a young Korean man rises through the Colombian black market — risking peril for a shot at success. Starring Song Joong-ki, Lee Hee-jun, and Kwon Hae-hyo, the movie is currently streaming.

Where to watch: Netflix

Game Changer

It follows Ram Nandan (Charan), a principled IAS officer from Visakhapatnam who takes on the herculean task of uprooting the deep-seated corruption within the political system. Charan plays dual roles as Ram Nandan and Appanna. The movie will start streaming on February 7.

Where to watch: Prime Video

The Mehta Boys

Directed by Boman Irani and written by Boman Irani and Alexander Dinelaris, the movie stars Boman Irani, Avinash Tiwary, and Shreya Chaudhry. The story explores the father and son's strained relationship. A father and son embark on an involuntary 48-hour odyssey, navigating clashing perspectives as they confront the intricate nuances of their strained relationship. It will premiere on February 7.

Where to watch: Prime Video

Mrs

The movie stars Sanya Malhotra, along with Kanwaljit Singh, and Nishant Dahiya. The film portrays a woman who is a trained dancer and dance teacher; but after marriage has to navigate the challenges of marriage, as she tries to follow her own path, find her voice, and express herself freely even as society imposes expectations with regard to her marital life. The film is an official remake of the Malayalam drama film The Great Indian Kitchen (2021). It will premiere on February 7.

Where to watch: ZEE5

Adventures of the Super Monkey -Journey to the West-

Based on a 16th-century novel, a monk heads to India for enlightenment with a mischievous monkey king, a river monster and a greedy pig. Starring Shingo Katori, Eri Fukatsu, and Teruyoshi Uchimura, the movie will premiere on February 7.