Movies Releasing On OTT This Weekend: O’Romeo, BTS The Run, 53 Sundays, Naangal And More To Binge-watch

The last weekend of March is around the corner, and we have brought you the list of movies that you can binge-watch from the comfort of your home. From O’Romeo and BTS The Run to Sampradayini Suppini Suddapoosani, the list includes movies from various genres and languages. If you don't have any plans for this weekend, then you can go through this list and pick your movie to entertain yourself.

Sampradayini Suppini Suddapoosani

Starring Sivaji and Laya, the Telugu crime drama revolves around the story of a family of three. Set in the Chittoor district, a man finds the body of a cop in his house, with his wife claiming that their son caused the death. It will release on March 26.

Where to watch: ETV Win

Bhanupriya Bhooter Hotel

Helmed by Aritra Mukherjee, the film stars Priyanka Bhattacharjee, Mimi Chakraborty, Soumyadeep Chakraborty and Ujan Chatterjee. The story revolves around a hotel named after Bhanupriya, located amidst a mountain backdrop. The guests at the hotel start experiencing paranormal activity. The movie will release on March 26.

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Where to watch: ZEE5

O’Romeo

Starring Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri, the film is based on the book Mafia Queens of Mumbai by Hussain Zaidi, specifically the 1990s Mumbai underworld saga of gangster Hussain Ustara and Sapna Didi. It details Sapna’s attempt to kill don Dawood Ibrahim after her husband's murder, with Ustara's help. Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, the film is set for digital debut on March 27.

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Where to watch: Prime Video

BTS The Run

It is a documentary that captures the chaos and excitement behind BTS’s comeback after completing their military service. It is set to stream on March 27.

Where to watch: Netflix

Projapati 2

This Bengali-language culinary drama film, directed by Avijit Sen, stars Dev and Mithun Chakraborty. The story centres on a Bengali family's restaurant and home, which serve as the backdrop for an emotional reunion as family members from different generations come together to celebrate a festival. It will release on March 27.

Where to watch: ZEE5

53 Sundays

It is an upcoming Spanish comedy film directed by Cesc Gay. The film is based on the director's play 53 diumenges. It is about three siblings who come together to decide what to do with their 86-year-old father. The film will release on March 27.

Where to watch: Netflix

Naangal

Helmed by Avinash Prakash, the film stars Abdul Rafe, Mithun Vasudevan and Rithik Mohanraj. The film traces the journey of three siblings and their dog, who face a turbulent childhood. The film will release on March 27.