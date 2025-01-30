Movies Releasing On OTT This Weekend: Pushpa 2, Identity, You're Cordially Invited, Faceless And More To Watch

Thursday is here, and so is our complete list of movies that will be making their digital debut over the weekend. From Allu Arjun's blockbuster hit movie Pushpa 2: Reloaded Version and Tovino Thomas' Identity to Reese Witherspoon's You're Cordially Invited, the list includes movies from all genres.

Pushpa 2: The Rule

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer has finally made its digital debut today, January 30. The movie's reloaded version with an extra 23 minutes has been released in languages Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam. The makers are yet to announce the release date for the Kannada language.

Where to watch: Netflix

Identity

A sketch artist and a cop work together to unravel the identity of an elusive killer using the descriptions of his face, etched into the memory of an eyewitness to the brutal crime. Starring Tovino Thomas and Trisha, the movie will premiere on OTT on January 31.

Where to Watch: ZEE5

Faceless

An escaped prisoner Kaburagi leads the authorities on a desperate chase through Japan, can a Tokyo-based journalist help him prove his innocence? Starring Ryusei Yokohama and Riho Yoshioka, the movie will premiere on January 31.

Where to watch: Netflix

Asurado

The prison of death, where only vicious criminals who don't have a sense of law or common sense are being kept. A new era of power opened when Lee Tae-Sik, the nation's former boss entered the office. The movie will premiere on January 31.

Where to watch: Lionsgate

You're Cordially Invited

When two weddings are double-booked at the same venue, the father of one bride and the sister of the other bride try to preserve the wedding weekend. The romantic comedy stars Will Ferrell, Reese Witherspoon, Geraldine Viswanathan and Meredith Hagner in the lead roles and will premiere on January 31.

Where to watch: Prime Video

Lucca's World

Determined to help her son, who has cerebral palsy, Bárbara takes her family to India for an experimental treatment. Based on the book of the same name. Starring Bárbara Mori, Julián Tello, and Juan Pablo Medina, the movie will premiere on January 31.