Movies Releasing On OTT This Weekend: Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, Kennedy, Firebreak And More To Binge-watch

Every weekend, OTT platforms release new movies to keep audiences engaged. This time, the streaming giants have lined up an exciting array of titles, ranging from romantic comedies and thrillers to family-friendly films. The list features a variety of genres and languages, including titles like Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, The Swedish Connection and Chatha Pacha.

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri

What will happen when a carefree wedding planner and a rule-breaking author meet on a week-long trip in Croatia? The film stars Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday in lead roles. The film will release on February 19.

Where to watch: Prime Video

Chatha Pacha

Malayalam cinema's first hit of 2026, Chatha Pacha: The Ring Of Rowdies, wooed fans in cinema halls after it released on January 22. Set in the world of in-ring wrestling, the movie features Roshan Mathew, Ishaan Shoukath, Arjun Ashokan and Vishak Nair in lead roles. They portray a group of youngsters from Mattancherry who, driven by their dreams and rivalries, decide to organise a WWE-style wrestling event to captivate the local community. The film will premiere on February 19.

Where to watch: Netflix

The Swedish Connection

The film takes place during World War II, focusing on Gösta Engzell, a Swedish diplomat who tries to save Jewish lives during the war. It will release on February 19.

Where to watch: Netflix

Kennedy

Kennedy is a dark and intense Hindi neo-noir thriller directed by Anurag Kashyap. The story follows Uday Shetty (Rahul Bhat), a former police officer believed to be dead, who now works as a hired assassin for corrupt Mumbai cops. The film will premiere on February 20.

Where to watch: Zee5

Pavane

Pavane is a forthcoming South Korean romantic drama film featuring Go Ah-sung, Byun Yo-han, and Moon Sang-min. This heartfelt melodrama follows the story of three isolated people working in a department store as they build a bond, find comfort, and discover love together while facing their own insecurities and the weight of social expectations. Ot will release on February 20.

Where to watch: Netflix

Lucky The Superstar

A stray puppy not only changes the lives of the owner but also heals a child and brings a family together. The film stars GV Prakash Kumar, Anaswara Rajan and R Sarathkumar in pivotal roles. It will release on February 20.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Firebreak

It is a Spanish psychological thriller helmed by David Victori. The plot follows a mother whose daughter disappears in the forest during a raging wildfire. The film stars Belén Cuesta, Enric Auquer, Joaquín Furriel, and Diana Gómez. It will release on February 20.