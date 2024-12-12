Movies To Stream On OTT This Weekend: Despatch, Bougainvillea, Kadha Innuvare, More To Binge-watch

Friday is just around the corner, so we have compiled a list for you that has all the new movies releasing on OTT over the weekend. From Manoj Tiwari's Despatch and Elton John's documentary, Elton John: Never Too Late to Fahadh Faasil starrer Bougainvillea, the list will pique your interest.

Despatch

News going digital, veteran crime journalist Joy fights irrelevance. Seeking major scoop and personal redemption, he pursues a perilous investigation into Mumbai's underbelly, unearthing dark secrets. Starring Manoj Tiwari, the movie will premiere on December 13.

Where to watch: ZEE5

Elton John: Never Too Late

It showcases never-before-seen concert footage of him over the past 50 years, as well as hand-written journals and present-day footage of him and his family. The documentary will premiere on December 13.

(A poster of Elton John: Never Too Late | Image: IMDB)

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Bougainvillea

Malayalam-language psychological crime thriller directed by Amal Neerad, stars Jyothirmayi, Kunchacko Boban, and Fahadh Faasil with Veena Nandakumar. It was inspired by Lajo Jose's novel Ruthinte Lokam (2019) and marks Jyothirmayi's comeback to cinema after an 11-year hiatus. The movie will premiere on December 13.

(A poster of Bougainvillea | Image: IMDB)

Where to watch: SonyLiv

Kadha Innuvare

An anthology of four unusual stories where each couple fights to be with the ones they love against all odds. The film stars Biju Menon, Nikhila Vimal, Siddique and Methil Devika in the lead roles and will premiere on December 13.

(A poster of Kadha Innuvare | Image: IMDB)

Where to watch: Manorama Max

Carry-On

An airport security officer races to outsmart a mysterious traveler forcing him to let a dangerous item slip onto a Christmas Eve flight. Starring Taron Egerton, Sofia Carson and Jason Bateman, the movie will premiere on December 13.

(A poster of Carry-On | Image: IMDB)